Contrasting DIRTT Environmental (DRTT) & The Competition

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ: DRTT) is one of 214 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare DIRTT Environmental to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.8% of DIRTT Environmental shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for DIRTT Environmental and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIRTT Environmental 0 0 2 0 3.00 DIRTT Environmental Competitors 2283 10132 17791 956 2.56

DIRTT Environmental currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 400.00%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 27.70%. Given DIRTT Environmental’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DIRTT Environmental is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares DIRTT Environmental and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIRTT Environmental N/A N/A N/A DIRTT Environmental Competitors -58.70% -94.02% -6.68%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DIRTT Environmental and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DIRTT Environmental $247.74 million -$4.40 million -20.00 DIRTT Environmental Competitors $2.10 billion $345.27 million 0.14

DIRTT Environmental’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than DIRTT Environmental. DIRTT Environmental is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About DIRTT Environmental

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F. Smed in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

