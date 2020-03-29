Reviewing Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS)

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

This table compares Portman Ridge Finance and Garrison Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portman Ridge Finance $26.50 million 1.56 -$12.50 million $0.08 11.50 Garrison Capital $39.72 million 0.73 -$18.88 million $0.79 2.28

Portman Ridge Finance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Garrison Capital. Garrison Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Portman Ridge Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Portman Ridge Finance and Garrison Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portman Ridge Finance -47.18% 2.16% 1.02% Garrison Capital -47.53% 8.22% 2.54%

Dividends

Portman Ridge Finance pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 26.1%. Garrison Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 33.3%. Portman Ridge Finance pays out 300.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Garrison Capital pays out 75.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Garrison Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Portman Ridge Finance and Garrison Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portman Ridge Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00 Garrison Capital 0 2 0 0 2.00

Garrison Capital has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 344.44%. Given Garrison Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Garrison Capital is more favorable than Portman Ridge Finance.

Volatility and Risk

Portman Ridge Finance has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garrison Capital has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.3% of Portman Ridge Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of Garrison Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Portman Ridge Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Garrison Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Garrison Capital beats Portman Ridge Finance on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare. The company was founded on August 8, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Garrison Capital

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.