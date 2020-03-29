Revolve Group (RVLV) & The Competition Financial Survey

Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Revolve Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Revolve Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Revolve Group N/A N/A N/A
Revolve Group Competitors -10.74% -19.03% -6.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Revolve Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score
Revolve Group 0 8 7 0 2.47
Revolve Group Competitors 259 941 2660 90 2.65

Revolve Group presently has a consensus target price of $19.23, indicating a potential upside of 131.70%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 29.35%. Given Revolve Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Revolve Group is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Revolve Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
Revolve Group $600.99 million $35.67 million 13.39
Revolve Group Competitors $15.47 billion $487.39 million 15.41

Revolve Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Revolve Group. Revolve Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.0% of Revolve Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Revolve Group peers beat Revolve Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

