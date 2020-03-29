STRATEGIC ASSET/SH SH (OTCMKTS:LEAS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

STRATEGIC ASSET/SH SH (OTCMKTS:LEAS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. STRATEGIC ASSET/SH SH shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 13,078,755 shares.

STRATEGIC ASSET/SH SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LEAS)

Strategic Asset Leasing Inc, a development stage company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating mining energy reserves worldwide. It is also involved in the wholesale distribution of lithium and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Mammoth Energy Group, Inc and changed its name to Strategic Asset Leasing Inc in November 2014.

