Boart Longyear (ASX:BLY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Boart Longyear Ltd. (ASX:BLY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.50. Boart Longyear shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 42,339 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.08 million and a PE ratio of -0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.94.

About Boart Longyear (ASX:BLY)

Boart Longyear Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services, and drilling equipment and performance tooling for mining and mineral drilling companies in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Drilling Services and Global Products.

