RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.85

Shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.85 and traded as low as $13.81. RECKITT BENCKIS/S shares last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 2,232,403 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RECKITT BENCKIS/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.85.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

