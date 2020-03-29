AltiGen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.33

AltiGen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.33 and traded as low as $1.00. AltiGen Communications shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 112,012 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AltiGen Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get AltiGen Communications alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.65.

AltiGen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter. AltiGen Communications had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 18.48%.

About AltiGen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN)

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, delivers, and supports Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) phone systems and call center solutions worldwide. The company offers MaxCommunications Server (MaxCS) IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD VoIP Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for AltiGen Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltiGen Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.