AltiGen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.33

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

AltiGen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.33 and traded as low as $1.00. AltiGen Communications shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 112,012 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AltiGen Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.65.

AltiGen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter. AltiGen Communications had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 18.48%.

About AltiGen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN)

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, delivers, and supports Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) phone systems and call center solutions worldwide. The company offers MaxCommunications Server (MaxCS) IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD VoIP Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options

Receive News & Ratings for AltiGen Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltiGen Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BlackBerry Rating Reiterated by Pi Financial
BlackBerry Rating Reiterated by Pi Financial
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Audioeye Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Audioeye Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Comparing Zoom Video Communications and Its Peers
Comparing Zoom Video Communications and Its Peers
1st Capital Bank versus First United Head to Head Comparison
1st Capital Bank versus First United Head to Head Comparison
Critical Survey: Broadway Financial and Lake Shore Bancorp
Critical Survey: Broadway Financial and Lake Shore Bancorp
Contrasting DIRTT Environmental & The Competition
Contrasting DIRTT Environmental & The Competition


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report