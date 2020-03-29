Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Arch Coal from $79.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Arch Coal in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Get Arch Coal alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 32,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Coal in the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 577.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after buying an additional 90,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 294,975 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,162,000 after buying an additional 84,070 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $27.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $468.05 million, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. Arch Coal has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $101.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.30 million. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Coal will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. This is a positive change from Arch Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Arch Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.