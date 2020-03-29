WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on WNS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on WNS from $84.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on WNS from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on WNS from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get WNS alerts:

Shares of WNS stock opened at $41.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.51. WNS has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $75.86.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.59 million. WNS had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in WNS in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in WNS in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in WNS in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WNS by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.