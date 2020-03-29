Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded Cameco to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday.

Get Cameco alerts:

CCJ opened at $6.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 0.59. Cameco has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.59 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $10,478,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cameco by 318.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Cameco by 10,895.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.