Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.90.
Several brokerages have issued reports on JELD. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Jeld-Wen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Jeld-Wen from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Jeld-Wen from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,976,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,727,000 after acquiring an additional 294,501 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 287.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,864,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,326 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,588,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,608,000 after acquiring an additional 541,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,785,000 after acquiring an additional 19,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,013,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,730,000 after acquiring an additional 41,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.
Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jeld-Wen will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Jeld-Wen Company Profile
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.
