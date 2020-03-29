Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SVB Leerink raised Pacira Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

In other Pacira Biosciences news, insider Roy Winston acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $91,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -113.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. Pacira Biosciences has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $122.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.04 million. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. Pacira Biosciences’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pacira Biosciences will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

