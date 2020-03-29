Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.91.

A number of research analysts have commented on AEE shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of AEE opened at $74.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Ameren has a 12 month low of $58.74 and a 12 month high of $87.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.10%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.7% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 338,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Analyst Recommendations for Ameren (NYSE:AEE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BlackBerry Rating Reiterated by Pi Financial
BlackBerry Rating Reiterated by Pi Financial
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Audioeye Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Audioeye Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Comparing Zoom Video Communications and Its Peers
Comparing Zoom Video Communications and Its Peers
1st Capital Bank versus First United Head to Head Comparison
1st Capital Bank versus First United Head to Head Comparison
Critical Survey: Broadway Financial and Lake Shore Bancorp
Critical Survey: Broadway Financial and Lake Shore Bancorp
Contrasting DIRTT Environmental & The Competition
Contrasting DIRTT Environmental & The Competition


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report