M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.07.

MTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on M&T Bank from $158.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

NYSE:MTB opened at $107.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. M&T Bank has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $174.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.15.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in M&T Bank by 355.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,688,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 44,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

