Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

APOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APOG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $21,313,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $11,984,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 612,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,899,000 after purchasing an additional 205,153 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,507,000 after purchasing an additional 123,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 122,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average of $34.43. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $46.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

