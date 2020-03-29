Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.79.

SOI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOI. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,498,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,408,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,943 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 10,121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 932,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,518,000 after acquiring an additional 923,671 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 29,422.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 765,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after acquiring an additional 762,632 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

SOI opened at $5.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.94 million, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.74. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $19.31.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.27 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

