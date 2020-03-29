World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.88.

WWE has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day moving average is $58.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.16. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $100.45.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. World Wrestling Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 56.47%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 3,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $126,402.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,947.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,130,000 after acquiring an additional 21,682 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

