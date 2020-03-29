Just Group PLC (LON:JUST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Just Group PLC (LON:JUST) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 90 ($1.18).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JUST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Just Group from GBX 54 ($0.71) to GBX 79 ($1.04) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Just Group to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Just Group from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 66 ($0.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

In related news, insider David Richardson sold 72,332 shares of Just Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.74), for a total transaction of £40,505.92 ($53,283.24).

Shares of LON:JUST opened at GBX 56.80 ($0.75) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $587.93 million and a P/E ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 69.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 67.88. Just Group has a 52-week low of GBX 35.29 ($0.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 87.81 ($1.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.29, a quick ratio of 29.01 and a current ratio of 34.20.

Just Group Company Profile

Just Group Plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. The company offers de-risking solutions, individually underwritten retirement income products, long term care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. It also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

