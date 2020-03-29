Just Group PLC (LON:JUST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Just Group PLC (LON:JUST) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 90 ($1.18).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JUST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Just Group from GBX 54 ($0.71) to GBX 79 ($1.04) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Just Group to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Just Group from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 66 ($0.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

In related news, insider David Richardson sold 72,332 shares of Just Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.74), for a total transaction of £40,505.92 ($53,283.24).

Shares of LON:JUST opened at GBX 56.80 ($0.75) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $587.93 million and a P/E ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 69.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 67.88. Just Group has a 52-week low of GBX 35.29 ($0.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 87.81 ($1.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.29, a quick ratio of 29.01 and a current ratio of 34.20.

Just Group Company Profile

Just Group Plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. The company offers de-risking solutions, individually underwritten retirement income products, long term care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. It also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Analyst Recommendations for Just Group (LON:JUST)

Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BlackBerry Rating Reiterated by Pi Financial
BlackBerry Rating Reiterated by Pi Financial
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Audioeye Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Audioeye Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Comparing Zoom Video Communications and Its Peers
Comparing Zoom Video Communications and Its Peers
1st Capital Bank versus First United Head to Head Comparison
1st Capital Bank versus First United Head to Head Comparison
Critical Survey: Broadway Financial and Lake Shore Bancorp
Critical Survey: Broadway Financial and Lake Shore Bancorp
Contrasting DIRTT Environmental & The Competition
Contrasting DIRTT Environmental & The Competition


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report