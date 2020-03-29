KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.29

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.29 and traded as high as $1.42. KHD Humboldt Wedag International shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 57 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29.

About KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF)

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG provides various engineering products and services for the cement industry worldwide. The company offers clean technology solutions; and pyro processing equipment, including preheaters, calciner systems, bypass systems, rotary kilns, clinker coolers, large fans, and firing systems.

