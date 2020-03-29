Amira Nature Foods (NYSE:ANFI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.63

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

Amira Nature Foods Ltd (NYSE:ANFI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.63 and traded as high as $6.50. Amira Nature Foods shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 25,753 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63.

About Amira Nature Foods (NYSE:ANFI)

Amira Nature Foods Ltd. engages in processing, sourcing, and selling packaged Indian specialty rice. The company provides various types of basmati rice, other specialty rice and other food products, ready-to-eat snacks, edible oils, and organic products for retailers under the Amira brand; and non-basmati rice.

