Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.06

Zoom Telephonics Inc (OTCMKTS:ZMTP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.06 and traded as high as $1.45. Zoom Telephonics shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 6,207 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Zoom Telephonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $23.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of -0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06.

Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter. Zoom Telephonics had a negative return on equity of 56.72% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.

Zoom Telephonics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZMTP)

Zoom Telephonics, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It provides cable modems, asymmetrical digital subscriber line modems, mobile broadband modems and routers, dial-up modems, local area network products, mobile broadband sensors, embedded modems, ISDN modems, telephone dialers, wireless and wired networking equipment, phone jacks and AC power adapters, and language-related specifics.

