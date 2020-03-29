Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.06

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zoom Telephonics Inc (OTCMKTS:ZMTP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.06 and traded as high as $1.45. Zoom Telephonics shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 6,207 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Zoom Telephonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $23.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of -0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06.

Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter. Zoom Telephonics had a negative return on equity of 56.72% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.

Zoom Telephonics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZMTP)

Zoom Telephonics, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It provides cable modems, asymmetrical digital subscriber line modems, mobile broadband modems and routers, dial-up modems, local area network products, mobile broadband sensors, embedded modems, ISDN modems, telephone dialers, wireless and wired networking equipment, phone jacks and AC power adapters, and language-related specifics.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Telephonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Telephonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

KHD Humboldt Wedag International Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.29
KHD Humboldt Wedag International Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.29
Amira Nature Foods Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.63
Amira Nature Foods Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.63
Zoom Telephonics Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.06
Zoom Telephonics Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.06
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,941.49
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,941.49
Gulf Resources Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.52
Gulf Resources Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.52
Wireless Telecom Group Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
Wireless Telecom Group Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report