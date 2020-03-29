Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,941.49

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,941.49 and traded as high as $1,964.00. Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1,964.00, with a volume of 741,386 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HIK shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,980 ($26.05) to GBX 2,150 ($28.28) in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,390 ($31.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,078 ($27.33).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,849.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,941.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and a PE ratio of 9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

