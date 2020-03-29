Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.52

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.52 and traded as high as $3.39. Gulf Resources shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 1,411 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Gulf Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 9.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52. The company has a market cap of $32.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.84.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gulf Resources stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC owned 2.15% of Gulf Resources worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gulf Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:GURE)

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in bromine, crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

