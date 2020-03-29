Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.86. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 2,100 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.57 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.80% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

