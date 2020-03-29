Carbon Revolution (ASX:CBR) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Carbon Revolution (ASX:CBR) traded down 10.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$0.99 ($0.70) and last traded at A$1.00 ($0.71), 1,555,118 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.12 ($0.79).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.83. The company has a market capitalization of $127.34 million and a PE ratio of -1.10.

Carbon Revolution Company Profile (ASX:CBR)

Carbon Revolution Limited designs, manufactures, and markets single piece carbon fiber wheels to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company's products are used in a range of transportation industries, including automotive, aerospace, and industrial applications. It also provides associated engineering services, as well as sells tools related to wheels.

