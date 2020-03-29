Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) rose 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.27, approximately 4,611 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 32,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.46 target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.31.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF)

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud assessment, migration and implementation, and activation services; cloud solutions services; and managed services, such as system administration and operations, and monitoring, as well as application maintenance, configurations, and upgrading.

