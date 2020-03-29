M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Shares Down 1.3%

M&G Plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) shares fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.68, 4,774 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 30% from the average session volume of 3,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGPUF. Barclays cut shares of M&G from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49.

M&G Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

