Prairie Provident Resources (NASDAQ:HCYT) Trading Up 23.3%

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:HCYT)’s stock price was up 23.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08, approximately 134,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 55,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.16.

About Prairie Provident Resources (NASDAQ:HCYT)

H-CYTE, Inc develops and builds a portfolio of medical technology products and services. It offers DenerveX system, which provides relief from pain associated with facet joint syndrome. The company also manages biomedical lung health institute. The company was formerly known as Medovex Corp. and changed its name to H-CYTE, Inc in July 2019.

