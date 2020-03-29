Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Short Interest Up 23.3% in March

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 337,900 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the February 27th total of 274,100 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Shares of PRK stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. Park National has a fifty-two week low of $71.69 and a fifty-two week high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $101.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.01 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

In related news, Director Robert E. Oneill acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.98 per share, for a total transaction of $394,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,230 shares in the company, valued at $650,005.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park National in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park National by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Park National by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park National during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Park National during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

