Short Interest in Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Declines By 12.6%

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 131,400 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the February 27th total of 150,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Gold Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PZG opened at $0.66 on Friday. Paramount Gold Nevada has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Paramount Gold Nevada stock. Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 62,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Emerald Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Paramount Gold Nevada as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Sleeper gold project that comprises 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

