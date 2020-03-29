Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.36

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.36 and traded as high as $9.85. Shanta Gold shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 1,555,655 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $70.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.37, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Shanta Gold Company Profile (LON:SHG)

Shanta Gold Limited is a gold producing company engaged in the investment in gold exploration and production in Tanzania. The Company is engaged in mining, processing, exploration and related activities. Its Tanzanian-based assets include New Luika Gold Mine, Singida, Songea and Lupa Goldfield exploration.

