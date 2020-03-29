Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.36

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.36 and traded as high as $9.85. Shanta Gold shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 1,555,655 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $70.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.37, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Shanta Gold Company Profile (LON:SHG)

Shanta Gold Limited is a gold producing company engaged in the investment in gold exploration and production in Tanzania. The Company is engaged in mining, processing, exploration and related activities. Its Tanzanian-based assets include New Luika Gold Mine, Singida, Songea and Lupa Goldfield exploration.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Shanta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

KHD Humboldt Wedag International Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.29
KHD Humboldt Wedag International Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.29
Amira Nature Foods Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.63
Amira Nature Foods Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.63
Zoom Telephonics Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.06
Zoom Telephonics Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.06
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,941.49
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,941.49
Gulf Resources Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.52
Gulf Resources Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.52
Wireless Telecom Group Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
Wireless Telecom Group Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report