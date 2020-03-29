Wandisco (LON:WAND) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $443.29

Wandisco PLC (LON:WAND)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $443.29 and traded as high as $469.00. Wandisco shares last traded at $452.50, with a volume of 28,166 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wandisco in a report on Monday, February 24th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 486.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 443.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco Fusion, a general-purpose replication platform transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, and no data loss. In addition, the company offers cloud migration, cloud replication, data lakes, developer collaboration, disaster recovery, hybrid cloud, Internet of things, and real-time analytics solutions.

