NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NexJ Systems Inc (TSE:NXJ)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.64. NexJ Systems shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 5,000 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 million and a PE ratio of -1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

NexJ Systems Company Profile (TSE:NXJ)

NexJ Systems Inc provides enterprise customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a suite of customer relationship management software solutions to insurance, wealth management and private banking, corporate and commercial banking, and capital markets, as well as for sales, trading, and research.

