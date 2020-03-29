AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Short Interest Down 11.2% in March

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the February 27th total of 107,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UAVS opened at $0.39 on Friday. AgEagle Aerial Systems has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26.
AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile
See Also: How a Put Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.