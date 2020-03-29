AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Short Interest Down 11.2% in March

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the February 27th total of 107,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UAVS opened at $0.39 on Friday. AgEagle Aerial Systems has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry. Its products include the AgEagle RX 60 and RX 40 Systems for day-to-day image acquisition for precision agriculture growers and agronomists. The company is headquartered in Neodesha, Kansas.

