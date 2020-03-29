Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.41 and last traded at $21.41, 1,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 36,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.09.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.46.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.