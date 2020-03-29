United States Oil Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:USO)

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 277,291 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 100% compared to the average daily volume of 138,645 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA USO opened at $4.47 on Friday. United States Oil Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.