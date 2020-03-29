Livent (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Stock Price Down 56.8%

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

Livent Corporation (OTCMKTS:GNENF) shares dropped 56.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.50, approximately 2,295 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 3,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Livent Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNENF)

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells various lithium products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Other. It offers battery grade lithium carbonate, battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium fluoride; lithium metals in the form of ingots, foils, and rods; and lithium-ion motive power batteries, energy storage batteries, and consumer batteries.

