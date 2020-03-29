Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Short Interest Update

Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the February 27th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS opened at $0.75 on Friday. Sierra Metals has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.90.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Sunday, January 26th.

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

