Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the February 27th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Retractable Technologies stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. Retractable Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.79.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Retractable Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,039,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,660 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.18% of Retractable Technologies worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; autodisable syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; and blood collection sets, as well as Patient Safe products, including syringes and Luer caps.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.