Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sun Hydraulics Co. (NASDAQ:SNHY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $39.40. Sun Hydraulics shares last traded at $39.09, with a volume of 144,056 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.02.

Sun Hydraulics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNHY)

Sun Hydraulics Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of soolutions for both the hydraulics and electronics markets. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments. The Hydraulics segment provides screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems.

