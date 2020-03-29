Reshape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.44

Reshape Lifesciences Inc (OTCMKTS:RSLS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.44 and traded as high as $5.50. Reshape Lifesciences shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 1,705 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Reshape Lifesciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RSLS)

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses.

