Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.47

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.47 and traded as high as $4.17. Yield10 Bioscience shares last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 39,900 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on YTEN shares. National Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $280.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.00) by $3.98. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,607.44% and a negative return on equity of 564.29%. Analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience Inc will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 113,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 185.61% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

