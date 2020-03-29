ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO) Stock Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.55

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.55 and traded as high as $28.17. ProShares UltraShort Euro shares last traded at $27.32, with a volume of 217,900 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EUO. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Euro in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Euro in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Euro in the fourth quarter valued at $982,000.

