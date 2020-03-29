TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Short Interest Update

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,479,200 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the February 27th total of 3,670,000 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC opened at $0.39 on Friday. TransEnterix has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $33.22.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million.

In related news, Director Andrea Biffi acquired 151,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $187,511.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 199,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,675.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TransEnterix in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in TransEnterix by 348.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 42,477 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransEnterix by 761.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 456,881 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TransEnterix by 89.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 629,658 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TransEnterix by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,739,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 116,308 shares during the period.

About TransEnterix

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

