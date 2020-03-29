SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the February 27th total of 13,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.09% of SIFCO Industries worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised SIFCO Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of SIF opened at $2.25 on Friday. SIFCO Industries has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $5.62.

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.21 million during the quarter.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in the United States and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

