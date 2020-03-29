Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.31

Barfresh Food Group Inc (OTCMKTS:BRFH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.31 and traded as high as $0.39. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 39,252 shares.

BRFH has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Barfresh Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Barfresh Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as cocktails and mocktails. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

