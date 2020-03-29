EVR (LON:DEV) Trading Up 20%

EVR Holdings plc (LON:DEV)’s stock price was up 20% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.77 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04), approximately 8,127,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.75 ($0.04).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.14, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 million and a PE ratio of -9.17.

In other news, insider Christopher Michael Jeffries sold 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £500,000 ($657,721.65).

Dev Clever Holdings Plc develops and distributes software for the consumer and corporate market primarily in the United Kingdom. It develops gamification engine and customer relationship management system. The company develops instant win games, which include Spin to Win and Scratch Card games; skill based games; augmented reality filters, such as Snapchat world lenses and Facebook facemasks; self-activating POS kit, a digital platform to track and monitor the distribution of individual POS kits and measure the success rate of activations by venues; virtual reality solutions; and themed / seasonal games to incentivized loyalty programmers and augmented reality consumer.

