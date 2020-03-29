Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the February 27th total of 9,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $11.72.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%.
About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
