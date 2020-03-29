Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the February 27th total of 9,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $11.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VKI. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

