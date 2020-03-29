STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €28.00 by Deutsche Bank

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been given a €28.00 ($32.56) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on STM. Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($26.16) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €25.40 ($29.53).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is €24.58 and its 200-day moving average is €22.15. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

