Baader Bank Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €9.25 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €9.25 ($10.76) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AT1. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.80 ($10.23) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Nord/LB set a €8.40 ($9.77) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.70 ($11.28) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.40 ($8.60) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €8.75 ($10.17).

Aroundtown stock opened at €4.49 ($5.23) on Thursday. Aroundtown has a one year low of €2.88 ($3.35) and a one year high of €8.88 ($10.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.32, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of €7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of €7.57. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.05.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

